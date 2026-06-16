3.81 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.22 BYN
Trump Reveals $350 Billion in Arms Sales to Ukraine Under Obama
US President Donald Trump called the Obama administration's $350 billion armament plan for Ukraine "absolute insanity." The "Dove of Peace" directly accused his Democratic predecessors of covertly financing and long-term fueling of conflict in the region at the expense of the US budget.
Trump emphasized that the United States is thousands of miles from the conflict zone, and spending budget money is a crime, especially if it's free.
Now the free ride is closed. Trump has shifted everything to "money." The European Union is now paying for American weapons, and apparently everyone is happy with that. The press is already debating whether Trump misspoke, confusing millions with billions, or whether he deliberately exposed the Democrats' secret archives, as midterm elections are approaching.