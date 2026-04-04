Trump Says Iran Has 48 Hours to Reach Agreement

US President Donald Trump says Iranian authorities have two days left to reach an agreement or open the Strait of Hormuz. The American leader wrote this in Truth Social, according to TASS.

"Remember how I gave Iran ten days to reach a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz. Time is running out – 48 hours left before all hell breaks loose," he wrote.

Earlier, Iran rejected a US proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire. This proposal was conveyed to Iran through a "friendly" country on April 2. According to Xinhua, Washington has stepped up its diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire, especially after Iran struck a US military depot on Kuwait's Bubiyan Island.

According to Fars News Agency reports, Washington allegedly took this initiative due to the worsening crisis in the Middle East and the emergence of serious problems for the US military.