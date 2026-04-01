Trump Seriously Considers U.S. Withdrawing from NATO

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U.S. President Donald Trump said he is seriously considering withdrawing from NATO after the alliance failed to support Washington in its operation against Iran, BelTA reports, citing The Daily Telegraph.

"NATO never convinced me. I always knew they were a paper tiger," the White House chief said. He also affirmatively responded to a question about whether he intends to reconsider NATO membership after the Iran war.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is seriously considering withdrawing from NATO after the alliance failed to support Washington in its operation against Iran, BelTA reported, citing The Daily Telegraph.