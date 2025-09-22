Trump Signs New Executive Order Introducing 'Gold Passports' to U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed several visa executive orders. One introduced so-called Gold Cards. Now, the right to live in the US can be purchased, costing between $1 million and $5 million, depending on the level of comfort you wish to obtain.

The second executive order imposes a $100,000 fee on work visas for foreigners. Panic reigns among Silicon Valley tech companies. Tens of thousands of programmers from India and Eastern Europe are already working in their offices, and this number is growing significantly every year. Paying $100,000 for new visas and renewals means huge losses for the American tech industry. A business valued at least $280 billion is at risk. IT professionals may now be forced to evacuate to countries with more lenient visa regulations. Incidentally, the European Union has already declared its willingness to accept refugee programmers.