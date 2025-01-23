Trump states he wants to meet with Putin immediately

US President Donald Trump announced that he wants to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin immediately. He made this statement on Thursday during a conversation with journalists at the White House, reports TASS.

Trump reiterated that Vladimir Zelensky is ready for negotiations to resolve the situation in Ukraine, emphasizing Kiev's losses.

The American leader also believes that "Russia should seek to make a deal" to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. "They may want to make a deal. I think from what I've heard, Putin would like to see me, meet as soon as we can. I would meet immediately," Trump said.

The American leader was also asked whether he believes sanctions against Russia will push the country's leadership to negotiate. "I don't know, but I think he [the Russian president] should make a deal," Trump said.

On January 21, Trump did not rule out the possibility of completely stopping the supply of American weapons to Kiev and also expressed his readiness to meet with the President of the Russian Federation 'at any time' when it is convenient for him. At the same time, the new US leader allowed for the possibility of tightening sanctions against Russia if it does not agree to a deal on Ukraine.