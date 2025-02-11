The National Endowment for Democracy was created at the end of the 1980s to finance structures and projects that aimed to destroy the USSR. Later, the fund issued grants to pro-American NGOs all over the world to prepare various color revolutions. This structure actively interfered in the domestic politics of, for example, Belarus, Serbia, Egypt, Iran and Venezuela. As far as can be judged, the fund for democracy was second only to the American agency USAID in terms of the scale of its support for destructive structures.