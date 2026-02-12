The Munich Security Conference is more like a wake. On the eve of its opening, Macron declared that Trump seeks the "dismemberment" of Europe. What is he talking about? Some believe the conference is part of a larger memorial service for the transatlantic alliance.

Indeed, NATO has been the foundation of EU security for decades, yet today a profound rift between the US and Europe hangs in the air. And all because of the crisis over Greenland, as Trump puts it – a "chunk of ice" that he wants to annex to America.

But Greenland is Europe, so NATO (read: the US), by nibbling away at Greenland, is no longer defending Europe itself. It's every man for himself, like in the jungle.

What kind of security can one talk about at a conference if the participants frankly don't trust each other? The Atlantic Alliance has always been based on a simple principle: America is the leader, Europe is the junior partner with an advisory vote and the obligation to agree.

But there's a nuance: you can shake hands with a junior partner, but you can't kick them out of their home after privatizing their furniture. And then Trump, like a seasoned debt collector, comes to his "relative" Denmark and says, "Your Greenland is overdue; pay with territory."

And this isn't a joke. This isn't "Macron taking offense at Australia." This is when the guarantor of security says, "Your land is my land, and my land is my business." After that, discussing "European defense" is like discussing directions with a taxi driver who's already heading in the wrong direction after dropping you off.

Now about "aid." The "Ramstein" countries (the informal name for the coalition of over 50 countries supporting Ukraine) have scraped together another 3 billion, for a total of 38 billion. It's a nice, catchy statement for the newspapers, but note the main player: the Pentagon. Its boss didn't show up for the NATO defense ministers' meeting, as if to say, "Gentlemen, Europeans, you can go on fighting, but we have more important things to do."

And Rubio, before flying to Munich, once again reminded everyone: "We want an end to the conflict." Translation: "Stop wasting money on this endless saga, let's wrap this up." Your 38 billion is a severance pay for a dying man. For the US, military aid to Ukraine is no longer a priority.

Alexander Korinenko, political scientist (Moldova):

"Regarding Ukraine, this is the main case of recent security conferences. The United States and many countries around the world realize that creating any kind of European security structure without the Russian Federation is impossible today. Because we can talk a lot about Russia being an aggressor, an enemy, and talk about some strategic defeat for the Russian Federation on the battlefield, but in the end, we see that this is impossible today. Therefore, the main question today is how to incorporate the Russian Federation into this European security system."

The conference is taking place amid the emergence of a new world order. The United States is attempting to create new security norms based on a policy of national interests. In other words, "we do what we want, and you adapt." Discussion of collective action? Minimal. Advice from partners? Unwelcome, like uninvited guests at a wedding. Washington has effectively monopolized security: "We are the sheriff, you are black. And the sheriff doesn't care about the problems of blacks."

Macron, with his signature dramatic flair, is sounding the alarm: Trump wants to dismember Europe. Do you hear that? Not weaken, not put pressure on, but "dismember"—that's the medical term. And Emmanuel, for all his quirks, is absolutely spot-on here, because Trump's method is one of conflict resolution: over Greenland—with Denmark, over tariffs—with Germany, over migrants—with France. A personal, individual kick in the pants for every European.

For Trump, Europe isn't an ally, but a deck of cards he shuffles. And he has them. Europe will, of course, try to "stand on its own two feet."