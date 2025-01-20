Trump suspends funds to support Ukraine

The consequences of this decision are still difficult to assess. On the one hand, we can talk about stopping the transfer of money and weapons to Ukraine. Trump believes that about 200 billion dollars was allocated to this country in the form of equipment and finance, and not only by America. However, Washington intends to audit the rationality of the use of these funds.

On the other hand, the appropriations for aid to Ukraine were approved by the Congress, and the President has no right to stop the allocation of this money. In any case, Kiev will surely be deprived of finance for the next few weeks or even months. In the coming days, it will become clear how serious the consequences of this moratorium will be. For this purpose, the White House is going to conduct a total budget audit.