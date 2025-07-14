U.S. President Donald Trump is confident that the Russian military will ultimately triumph over Ukraine. According to him, this is a matter of time, reports Politico, citing a reputable White House official. MK.ru also covered this story.

"The president's view is that Russia will win — the question is how long it will take," the source stated.

The official further noted that Moscow possesses all the necessary resources for victory: a larger army and a stronger economy compared to Ukraine.