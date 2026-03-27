Trump threatens - Which country will be the next after Iran?

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/81b623ee-db0a-47de-ad72-351dc08cec40/conversions/a3a3922c-0ba4-40d6-bf45-7e9e8734c8d6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/81b623ee-db0a-47de-ad72-351dc08cec40/conversions/a3a3922c-0ba4-40d6-bf45-7e9e8734c8d6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/81b623ee-db0a-47de-ad72-351dc08cec40/conversions/a3a3922c-0ba4-40d6-bf45-7e9e8734c8d6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/81b623ee-db0a-47de-ad72-351dc08cec40/conversions/a3a3922c-0ba4-40d6-bf45-7e9e8734c8d6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Trump made a series of high-profile statements in Miami. First, he called the Strait of Hormuz the "Trump Strait," and it's far from certain that he was joking: It's enough to recall, for example, that U.S. cartographers recently officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico the "American Gulf."

The White House also made a number of other political declarations, the seriousness of which is undeniable. According to him, Cuba will be next after Iran. "But pretend you didn't hear that," Trump told the audience. He also promised to cut off NATO funding.

"We spend hundreds of billions of dollars annually on NATO—on their defense. We would always come to their rescue, but now, given their behavior, we don't need them anymore. We don't need them! This is breaking news, isn't it? It seems like I just let you in on a secret. What's the point of bailing them out if they don't bail us out?" the White House chief fumed.

Washington has been making increasingly frequent threats against Cuba lately. Meanwhile, talks are underway between the two countries, the content of which, however, is unknown. Nevertheless, the Island of Freedom remains under a complete fuel blockade: the U.S. has banned the delivery of any petroleum products to Cuba. There is hope, however, that a peaceful compromise will end here.