Trump: U.S. imposes 25% tariffs on all imported cars

The US imposes 25% tariffs on all cars manufactured abroad. This has been announced by the American President.

According to Trump, "this will lead to foreign automakers opening plants in the United States."

The decision shall take effect on April 2. It will also affect products of American automakers assembled outside the United States.

The news has already been commented on by the head of the European Commission. Ursula von der Leyen expressed regret and said that the EU would continue to seek a negotiated solution, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called Trump's new tariffs a direct attack on Canada and promised to consider options for retaliatory measures.