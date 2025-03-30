Watch onlineTV Programm
U.S. and Russia launch negotiations on rare-earth metals

Russia and the United States have started negotiations on rare-earth metals projects. BelTA reports citing the Izvestia newspaper.

"Rare earth metals are an important area for cooperation and we have certainly started discussions on various rare-earth metals and projects in Russia," Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), told the publication. According to the newspaper, some companies have already taken an interest in the projects.

Earlier, the head of RDIF said that Russia has several times larger reserves of rare-earth metals compared to Ukraine, and the country can cooperate with the United States and other countries in this area.