U.S. Army stops accepting transgender people for military service

The U.S. Army has stopped accepting transgender people for service. This was announced by the press service of the US Armed Forces.

It is emphasized that the decision takes effect immediately. Henceforth, it is also prohibited to conduct or facilitate procedures related to gender reassignment for military personnel, the statement said. The Pentagon has also begun restricting access to books related to inclusivity in its school system. Earlier, US President Donald Trump rescinded executive orders promoting LGBT equality. Once again, only two genders - male and female - are recognized in the States.