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The United States has called on Vilnius to initiate dialogue with Minsk. Trade between the two countries must resume. The American side sees a direct interest. As Trump's special envoy, John Coale, stated, Belarusian potash fertilizers could be very useful to the United States and should be supplied through Lithuania.

As a reminder, earlier the U.S. Treasury Department officially announced the lifting of sanctions against Belaruskali.

"Potash fertilizers from Belarus should go through Lithuania, which will open up Europe—all the way to the United States. I hope that Lithuania will agree to a bilateral dialogue at the deputy foreign minister level. We need to stop the things that are hindering life on both sides so that we can open trade between the two countries, open trade with Europe and the United States," John Coale stated.

The Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas acknowledged that dialogue is unavoidable if problems are to be resolved. Following a clear hint from their American partners, Vilnius declared its willingness to engage. First, a meeting at the technical level is reqiored, as noted.