U.S. does not support Putin's proposal on temporary administration Ukraine

The USA has not supported the Russian president's proposal to introduce temporary governance of Ukraine.

The White House said that state administration in Ukraine is determined by its Constitution and the people of the country.

To recall, Vladimir Putin proposed to introduce temporary administration in Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations to hold elections there. The Russian president's proposal and the White House's commentary were made in the course of preparations for the second round of talks between Moscow and Washington, which may take place in mid-April in Riyadh.