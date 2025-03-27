3.66 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.37 BYN
U.S. does not support Putin's proposal on temporary administration Ukraine
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b2238dfc-f9d7-419d-b462-31cb393b5cf6/conversions/a4b98638-16ba-4aee-9090-e2efe6fc84e2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b2238dfc-f9d7-419d-b462-31cb393b5cf6/conversions/a4b98638-16ba-4aee-9090-e2efe6fc84e2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b2238dfc-f9d7-419d-b462-31cb393b5cf6/conversions/a4b98638-16ba-4aee-9090-e2efe6fc84e2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b2238dfc-f9d7-419d-b462-31cb393b5cf6/conversions/a4b98638-16ba-4aee-9090-e2efe6fc84e2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byThe White House said, state administration in Ukraine is determined by its Constitution and the people of the country
usa2025-03-28T09:23:12.000000Z00
The USA has not supported the Russian president's proposal to introduce temporary governance of Ukraine.
The White House said that state administration in Ukraine is determined by its Constitution and the people of the country.
To recall, Vladimir Putin proposed to introduce temporary administration in Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations to hold elections there. The Russian president's proposal and the White House's commentary were made in the course of preparations for the second round of talks between Moscow and Washington, which may take place in mid-April in Riyadh.