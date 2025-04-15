3.66 BYN
U.S. lowers compensation claims against Ukraine on return aid to 100 billion dollars
The administration of Donald Trump lowered the estimate of aid volumes provided by Washington to Kiev. Bloomberg reports.
Now the requirements for the return of funds spent on Ukraine have been reduced from 300bn dollars to 100bn dollars. The agency noted that such an amount eventually approached the one that Ukraine had announced - about 90bn dollars.
Talks between the Ukrainian delegation and the Americans on the mineral deal were held in Washington on 11 April. The atmosphere of the meeting was characterized as "extremely antagonistic".