U.S. may deport migrants to Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe

The administration of US President Donald Trump is pursuing agreements with countries in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and with the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo so that they take migrants deported from the U.S., the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported citing officials familiar with the matter, RIA Novosti writes.

"U.S. immigration officials are exploring more destinations where they can send migrants whom the U.S. seeks to deport, especially when their home countries are either slow to accept them or outright refuse," the publication writes.