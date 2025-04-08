3.65 BYN
3.15 BYN
3.43 BYN
U.S. raises import duties on Chinese goods
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/96b04d1d-7f2c-4850-9e7b-48f3375121fa/conversions/a24653c7-9dd7-43b2-8abf-94c338722903-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/96b04d1d-7f2c-4850-9e7b-48f3375121fa/conversions/a24653c7-9dd7-43b2-8abf-94c338722903-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/96b04d1d-7f2c-4850-9e7b-48f3375121fa/conversions/a24653c7-9dd7-43b2-8abf-94c338722903-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/96b04d1d-7f2c-4850-9e7b-48f3375121fa/conversions/a24653c7-9dd7-43b2-8abf-94c338722903-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byAs the U.S. leader said, the additional tariffs will be in effect in the U.S. until Beijing makes a deal
The U.S. has raised import duties on Chinese goods to a level of 104%. According to the American leader, the additional tariffs will remain in force in the U.S. until Beijing makes a deal.
Trump also said that China's measures to offset US-imposed duties are "out of bounds".
At the same time, the Chinese side has already responded that threats and blackmail are the wrong way of cooperation. Beijing promised to "fight to the end" and intends to take countermeasures to protect its rights and interests.