U.S. raises import duties on Chinese goods

The U.S. has raised import duties on Chinese goods to a level of 104%. According to the American leader, the additional tariffs will remain in force in the U.S. until Beijing makes a deal.

Trump also said that China's measures to offset US-imposed duties are "out of bounds".

At the same time, the Chinese side has already responded that threats and blackmail are the wrong way of cooperation. Beijing promised to "fight to the end" and intends to take countermeasures to protect its rights and interests.