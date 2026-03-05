U.S. Refuses to Accept Refugees from Middle East

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9eb1204d-f761-4e8d-9fa5-1fd675a05cca/conversions/9499df23-c976-45c6-9bed-f9d7ece83f63-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9eb1204d-f761-4e8d-9fa5-1fd675a05cca/conversions/9499df23-c976-45c6-9bed-f9d7ece83f63-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9eb1204d-f761-4e8d-9fa5-1fd675a05cca/conversions/9499df23-c976-45c6-9bed-f9d7ece83f63-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9eb1204d-f761-4e8d-9fa5-1fd675a05cca/conversions/9499df23-c976-45c6-9bed-f9d7ece83f63-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The United States is demonstratively refusing to accept refugees from the Middle East: Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that there are no plans to accept a new wave of migrants, and the responsibility lies with countries in the region.

Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of War:

"I think it's safe to say that there are no plans to accept a new wave of refugees from the Middle East into the United States. As the President has long noted, there are many countries in the region capable of providing such support if needed."