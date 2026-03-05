3.74 BYN
U.S. Refuses to Accept Refugees from Middle East
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United States is demonstratively refusing to accept refugees from the Middle East: Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that there are no plans to accept a new wave of migrants, and the responsibility lies with countries in the region.
Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of War:
"I think it's safe to say that there are no plans to accept a new wave of refugees from the Middle East into the United States. As the President has long noted, there are many countries in the region capable of providing such support if needed."
This statement comes amid growing concerns about a humanitarian crisis. According to the UN, more than 330,000 people have been forced to flee their homes since the latest escalation in the Middle East.