The United States' delegate at the "Intervision" contest has been disqualified, according to organizers, as reported by TASS.

"Due to circumstances beyond the control of the organizers and the U.S. delegation, caused by unprecedented political pressure from the Australian government, singer and producer Vassy (a citizen of both the United States and Australia) will not be able to perform in the final show of the competition," the press service stated.

Vassy was absent from the group photograph of contestants, and at the beginning of the event, the organizers chose not to display a video message from the American artist. However, earlier media reports suggesting that flags of the United States were forbidden in the venue are inaccurate.

"No such order was issued," one of the volunteers clarified in an interview.