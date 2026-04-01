UK to host conference of 35 foreign ministers on opening Strait of Hormuz

A conference of 35 foreign ministers will be held in the UK this week to discuss opening the Strait of Hormuz. This was announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, BelTA reports, citing Sky News.

"The UK has united 35 countries around a joint statement of intent to work towards ensuring maritime security in the Persian Gulf. At this meeting, we will discuss the diplomatic and political measures we can take to restore freedom of navigation," Starmer said.

Following the conference of foreign ministers, the countries will also hold a meeting of military strategists to discuss possible steps to ensure the security of the Strait after the cessation of hostilities.