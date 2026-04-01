3.70 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.39 BYN
UK to host conference of 35 foreign ministers on opening Strait of Hormuz
A conference of 35 foreign ministers will be held in the UK this week to discuss opening the Strait of Hormuz. This was announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, BelTA reports, citing Sky News.
"The UK has united 35 countries around a joint statement of intent to work towards ensuring maritime security in the Persian Gulf. At this meeting, we will discuss the diplomatic and political measures we can take to restore freedom of navigation," Starmer said.
Following the conference of foreign ministers, the countries will also hold a meeting of military strategists to discuss possible steps to ensure the security of the Strait after the cessation of hostilities.
The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under attack. Iran announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. The escalation of the conflict led to the near-total closure of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and LNG shipments from Arab countries.