Фото: belta.by

The Ukrainian authorities have stated that they do not plan to stop the transit of oil from Russia to Europe via the "Druzhba" pipeline, despite the cessation of gas transit. This was reported by BELTA, citing TASS and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal noted that halting the oil transit through "Druzhba" would be a direct violation of Ukraine's Energy Charter Treaty and the Association Agreement with the EU. This would not only lead to penalties but also breach the association agreement.

He also added that the transit of Russian oil complies with the EU's sanctions regime against Russia, which allows for oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia. According to him, stopping the transit would result in the affected countries appealing to international arbitration and the cessation of financial assistance from the EU.