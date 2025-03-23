Ukrainian forces are persisting in their attacks on energy facilities within Russia, utilizing drones and HIMARS multiple launch missile systems, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense. This information was reported by RIA Novosti.

"Contrary to statements made by Zelensky, including those conveyed to the American side, the Kiev regime continues its assaults employing strike drones and HIMARS missile systems against energy infrastructure, including international assets, located within the territory of the Russian Federation,” the statement reads.