Ukraine could be left without youth

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Ukraine could be left without young people – one in three is eager to leave. According to a recent sociological study, 29% of young people still in the country want to emigrate as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, among those who have already left, 55% are only theoretically planning to return, though sociologists themselves acknowledge that these are more likely intentions that may not materialize over time.