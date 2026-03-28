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Ukraine could be left without youth
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukraine could be left without young people – one in three is eager to leave. According to a recent sociological study, 29% of young people still in the country want to emigrate as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, among those who have already left, 55% are only theoretically planning to return, though sociologists themselves acknowledge that these are more likely intentions that may not materialize over time.
Considering that about a third of young people are already abroad, and the birth rate in Ukraine has declined, the country risks losing a significant portion of the future generation.