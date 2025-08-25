3.69 BYN
Ukraine Outrages by Poland's Decision to Ban Bandera Symbols
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukraine is outraged by Poland's decision to ban Bandera symbols. Kiev notified Nawrocki of their readiness to take retaliatory measures if the Polish Sejm approves a bill equating Bandera propaganda and symbols to Nazi ones with all the consequences.
Bankova is already studying the legal consequences of a possible decision and its potential impact on Ukrainians living in Poland. They also stated that the approval of the law could entail diplomatic consequences.
However, it seems that Warsaw's patience has run out: Nawrocki calls for not granting citizenship to supporters of Ukrainian nationalism. He also vetoed a bill on providing benefits and free health insurance to unemployed Ukrainians.