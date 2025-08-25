Ukraine Outrages by Poland's Decision to Ban Bandera Symbols

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/38c84d73-cb13-40d5-9cee-7fe56d018fc1/conversions/fdd43088-eb53-40b1-82fc-1e0e6aa1e93e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/38c84d73-cb13-40d5-9cee-7fe56d018fc1/conversions/fdd43088-eb53-40b1-82fc-1e0e6aa1e93e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/38c84d73-cb13-40d5-9cee-7fe56d018fc1/conversions/fdd43088-eb53-40b1-82fc-1e0e6aa1e93e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/38c84d73-cb13-40d5-9cee-7fe56d018fc1/conversions/fdd43088-eb53-40b1-82fc-1e0e6aa1e93e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Ukraine is outraged by Poland's decision to ban Bandera symbols. Kiev notified Nawrocki of their readiness to take retaliatory measures if the Polish Sejm approves a bill equating Bandera propaganda and symbols to Nazi ones with all the consequences.

Bankova is already studying the legal consequences of a possible decision and its potential impact on Ukrainians living in Poland. They also stated that the approval of the law could entail diplomatic consequences.