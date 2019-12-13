Ukraine plans to block oil transit through its territory

Following gas, Ukraine is going to stop Russian oil transit through its territory. The corresponding law was introduced to the Rada by members of parliament. Last summer, the said transit was already blocked, but then restored at the request of the EU, but the main recipients of oil are Hungary and Slovakia, which are in conflict with Brussels. Now, it seems, the European Union will allow Kiev to stop servicing supplies. Last year, oil transit through Ukraine amounted to less than 15 million tons. This is almost 4 times less than 10 years ago.