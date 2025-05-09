Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Announces Readiness for 30-Day Ceasefire

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that Kiev and its allies are prepared for a full and unconditional ceasefire lasting at least 30 days starting from May 12. This information was reported by RIA Novosti.

Today, May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and Poland, Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, arrived in Kiev to participate in the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" meeting.

Following the meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha wrote on his X social media account that Ukraine and all its allies are ready to implement a complete ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for a period of no less than 30 days starting from Monday. He emphasized that if observed, the 30-day truce could pave the way for peaceful negotiations.