Ukrainian Armed Forces Attack Russian Factory: Three People Killed, Child Injured

Ukrainian drones attacked a factory in Izhevsk. Three people were killed, and a child was injured. In total, 24 people received injuries, with three of the wounded in serious condition.

The target of the strike was the "Kupol" electro-mechanical plant, which manufactures anti-aircraft missile systems. Following the attack, air travel restrictions were imposed at Izhevsk Airport.

Alexander Brechalov, Head of the Udmurt Republic (Russia):

"Unfortunately, there are casualties, including those who have died, and others with severe injuries. Immediate assistance is being provided to the victims in hospitals in Izhevsk, and psychologists are working with the affected."