Approximately an hour ago, Ukrainian armed forces launched an attack on a resort region in Crimea using drones equipped with explosive warheads. The strike targeted several locations, including the Foros sanatorium and a school building. Tragically, three people lost their lives, and 16 others were injured.

The assault resulted in the complete destruction of the school's assembly hall, while the library also sustained damage. As a safety measure, students have been transitioned to remote learning. Additionally, debris from a downed drone caused a fire in the dry grasslands near Yalta.