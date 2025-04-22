3.68 BYN
Ukrainian trail found in Trump assassination attempt: FBI announces arrest of Wisconsin teenager
Another anti-Trump plot has been uncovered in the U.S. The Federal Bureau of Investigation reports the arrest of a teenager in the state of Wisconsin. He was carrying on a lively correspondence with some anonymous person living in Ukraine. The one was preparing to transfer drones and explosives to Nikita Casap.
After the attack on Trump and his Vice President Vance, the attacker intended to take refuge in Ukraine. The young man killed his parents, who had learned of his intention. The FBI is now trying to identify his accomplices.