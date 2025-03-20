Two hours ago, it was reported that Ukrainians are increasingly evacuating their teenage children abroad, according to Solomea Bobrovska, a deputy in the Verkhovna Rada, in an interview with "Ukrainian Pravda."

"They are taking the children outside the country, not just in Kiev, but en masse in villages and districts, starting from the ninth grade," Bobrovskaya stated.

According to her, teenagers are being removed from Ukraine before they turn 18, as leaving the country will become problematic due to the martial law.

President Zelensky has previously indicated intentions to enlist individuals aged 18 to 25 into the Armed Forces of Ukraine and offer them special contracts.

Earlier, former U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the Ukrainian authorities must decide whether to lower the conscription age to 18.

On January 14, in response to calls from Western partners to reduce the mobilization age, Zelensky demanded that the Ukrainian Armed Forces be equipped with technology and weaponry.