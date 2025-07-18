3.74 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.40 BYN
UN Cuts Aid to Refugees Worldwide due to Lack of Funds
Text by:Editorial office news.by
New world order - the UN is cutting aid to refugees around the world due to lack of funds. The Office of the High Commissioner of the world organization has announced suspension of a number of operations.
It is emphasized that the reduction in funding could lead to about 12 million people losing access to humanitarian aid. At the same time, in 2025, the volumes of key programs have already been reduced by almost 1.5 billion dollars.
At that, the total financial needs for the current year are estimated at more than 10.5 billion, but to date only 23% of the required amount has been attracted.