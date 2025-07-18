UN Cuts Aid to Refugees Worldwide due to Lack of Funds

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/52fe36d5-9a06-414b-b42d-6461e5598df7/conversions/20714980-0ba5-40db-ad4c-70d1ed6bf1f2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/52fe36d5-9a06-414b-b42d-6461e5598df7/conversions/20714980-0ba5-40db-ad4c-70d1ed6bf1f2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/52fe36d5-9a06-414b-b42d-6461e5598df7/conversions/20714980-0ba5-40db-ad4c-70d1ed6bf1f2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/52fe36d5-9a06-414b-b42d-6461e5598df7/conversions/20714980-0ba5-40db-ad4c-70d1ed6bf1f2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

New world order - the UN is cutting aid to refugees around the world due to lack of funds. The Office of the High Commissioner of the world organization has announced suspension of a number of operations.

It is emphasized that the reduction in funding could lead to about 12 million people losing access to humanitarian aid. At the same time, in 2025, the volumes of key programs have already been reduced by almost 1.5 billion dollars.