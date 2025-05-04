3.66 BYN
UN on verge of bankruptcy
The place where people should be talking about peace, they are dealing with a problem of different kind. The Economist estimates that the United Nations could run out of money within few months.
To avoid default, the $3.7 billion budget is expected to be cut by $600 million - that's 17%. The White House memo leaked to the Web is to blame - the U.S. will stop paying mandatory contributions, and this threatens the financial collapse of the world organization.
In 2024, the UN also had a $200 million deficit, but this year the situation is much worse. The main problem is that some members of the organization pay their bills late and others do not pay at all. In 2025, only 49 countries paid their contributions on time.