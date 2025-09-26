3.64 BYN
UN Security Council Reinstates Sanctions against Iran
Text by:Editorial office news.by
At the initiative of the United Kingdom, the UN Security Council reinstated sanctions against Iran. Russia and China proposed a vote on a resolution extending the nuclear deal for another six months, but failed to gain support.
Meanwhile, neither Moscow nor Beijing plan to adhere to the tough sanctions policy that the West has decided to re-impose against Tehran.
Iran, for its part, is refusing to cooperate with international nuclear monitoring bodies and is severing ties with the IAEA. The West has clearly opted for escalation: the recent American and Israeli bombings clearly appeared to some parties to be an efficient tool for implementing their anti-Iranian policy.