UN Security Council Reinstates Sanctions against Iran

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a7189b54-9e23-4759-9f12-d88bd6cf354f/conversions/176dce81-b2b6-4f6c-9302-3fe52cd3e84e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a7189b54-9e23-4759-9f12-d88bd6cf354f/conversions/176dce81-b2b6-4f6c-9302-3fe52cd3e84e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a7189b54-9e23-4759-9f12-d88bd6cf354f/conversions/176dce81-b2b6-4f6c-9302-3fe52cd3e84e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a7189b54-9e23-4759-9f12-d88bd6cf354f/conversions/176dce81-b2b6-4f6c-9302-3fe52cd3e84e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

At the initiative of the United Kingdom, the UN Security Council reinstated sanctions against Iran. Russia and China proposed a vote on a resolution extending the nuclear deal for another six months, but failed to gain support.

Meanwhile, neither Moscow nor Beijing plan to adhere to the tough sanctions policy that the West has decided to re-impose against Tehran.