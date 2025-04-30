United States and Ukraine Sign Mineral Resources Deal

According to the agency, the agreement will provide the U.S. with privileged access to new investment projects focused on developing Ukraine’s natural resources, including aluminum, graphite, oil, and natural gas.

Yulia Sviridenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, confirmed the signing of the agreement. The U.S. Department of the Treasury stated that the conclusion of this deal is intended to demonstrate Washington’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.