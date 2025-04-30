3.65 BYN
United States and Ukraine Sign Mineral Resources Deal
Washington and Kiev have signed a bilateral agreement granting the United States access to Ukraine’s mineral resources, reports BELTA, citing Bloomberg Agency.
According to the agency, the agreement will provide the U.S. with privileged access to new investment projects focused on developing Ukraine’s natural resources, including aluminum, graphite, oil, and natural gas.
Yulia Sviridenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, confirmed the signing of the agreement. The U.S. Department of the Treasury stated that the conclusion of this deal is intended to demonstrate Washington’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.