United States can no longer afford to subsidize European security because of its large national debt

United States can no longer afford to subsidize European security due to its towering national debt of $33 trillion, according to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. As reported by Reuters, Sullivan emphasized that the financial constraints faced by the U.S. have reached a point where continued extensive support for European defense is unsustainable.

"With a debt of $33 trillion, the United States simply cannot afford to bear the full financial burden of subsidizing European security any longer," Sullivan stated in an interview with the New York Times.

He also pointed out that some nations, such as Norway and Finland, are increasing their defense expenditures, while others, including Spain, Canada, and Italy, are allocating "shockingly insufficient" resources to their military capabilities.

Sullivan underscored that the Biden administration remains committed to supporting Europe militarily and diplomatically. However, it will do so with increased scrutiny and insistence on fair contributions from allies.

"We will continue to insist that our allies fulfill their... obligations," he affirmed.