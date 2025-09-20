3.64 BYN
United States Curtailing Arms Supplies to European Union
Text by:Editorial office news.by
According to The Atlantic, the United States is quietly reducing its arms shipments to Europe. Upholding the principle of "America First," the Pentagon has identified certain categories of weapons systems as critical shortages and is actively blocking their transfer to the EU.
A notable example is the breakdown of negotiations—without explanation—over a multi-billion-dollar contract with Denmark for the supply of Patriot missile systems. Currently, the U.S. possesses only a quarter of the missiles needed to execute its military plans.
Meanwhile, with China regarded as the primary geopolitical rival, the United States is prioritizing the buildup of military strength in the Pacific region.