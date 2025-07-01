3.77 BYN
United States Intensifies Pressure on Cuba
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United States has tightened its stance toward Cuba via a directive issued by Donald Trump. This order reinforces the economic embargo against the island nation and aims to oppose any efforts within the United Nations to lift it. Additionally, U.S. agencies have been instructed to hinder transactions and agreements that are economically and politically advantageous to Havana. The Departments of Treasury and Commerce have been given one month to prepare specific measures to implement Trump's directives.
In response, Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the actions of the American president, describing them as a criminal policy that violates the rights of an entire nation.