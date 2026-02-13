United States to Spend Over $38 Billion on New Migrant Detention Centers

The U.S. government intends to allocate more than $38 billion toward establishing new migrant detention centers across various states

The U.S. government intends to allocate more than $38 billion toward establishing new migrant detention centers across various states, aiming to expedite the deportation process. This information is contained in documents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), published on the website of New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte, reports TASS.

According to these documents, by November 30, 2026, the plan is to establish “eight large-scale migrant detention centers” prior to deportation, along with sixteen smaller facilities. Existing buildings will be repurposed for this purpose. The agency clarified that “the cost of the new detention model is estimated at $38.3 billion.” The implementation of these measures will enable the authorities to detain more than 92,000 migrants simultaneously.

The documents were provided to Governor Ayotte’s office upon her request by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees ICE.

On February 1, the Axios portal reported that residents of several states, including Maryland, Virginia, Minnesota, Texas, New Hampshire, and New York, have voiced opposition to the U.S. authorities’ plans to establish these detention centers. At the end of December 2025, The Washington Post revealed that the DHS intended to convert industrial warehouse buildings into migrant detention facilities. Experts interviewed by the publication noted that repurposing warehouses for holding large numbers of people could prove challenging, as they often lack suitable ventilation, heating, and air conditioning systems.