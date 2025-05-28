3.76 BYN
3.02 BYN
3.42 BYN
US Federal Court blocks tariffs imposed by Donald Trump
US Federal Court blocks tariffs imposed by Donald Trumpnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/06a1dfde-8f57-46b4-9503-a9ce5eee37df/conversions/28c6d550-c1f7-4e07-b344-3152049379f7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/06a1dfde-8f57-46b4-9503-a9ce5eee37df/conversions/28c6d550-c1f7-4e07-b344-3152049379f7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/06a1dfde-8f57-46b4-9503-a9ce5eee37df/conversions/28c6d550-c1f7-4e07-b344-3152049379f7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/06a1dfde-8f57-46b4-9503-a9ce5eee37df/conversions/28c6d550-c1f7-4e07-b344-3152049379f7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The U.S. Federal Trade Court has prohibited the implementation of Trump's tariffs.
This decision was made following several lawsuits claiming that the former President exceeded his authority, made U.S. trade policy subject to his personal whims, and triggered economic chaos.
The court has suspended the tariffs imposed on 185 countries and regions on April 2, as well as previously enacted tariffs on imports from Canada, China, and Mexico. However, the ruling does not affect the 25 percent tariffs on automobiles, auto parts, steel, or aluminum, as those were implemented under the Trade Expansion Act.
The Trump administration has already announced its intention to appeal the verdict in the United States Court of Appeals.