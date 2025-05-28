US Federal Court blocks tariffs imposed by Donald Trump

The U.S. Federal Trade Court has prohibited the implementation of Trump's tariffs.

This decision was made following several lawsuits claiming that the former President exceeded his authority, made U.S. trade policy subject to his personal whims, and triggered economic chaos.

The court has suspended the tariffs imposed on 185 countries and regions on April 2, as well as previously enacted tariffs on imports from Canada, China, and Mexico. However, the ruling does not affect the 25 percent tariffs on automobiles, auto parts, steel, or aluminum, as those were implemented under the Trade Expansion Act.