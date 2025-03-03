US pauses military aid to Kiev

The USA is suspending all military aid to Ukraine until Kiev shows the openness to peace talks, the mass media quoted the White House as saying.

Arms in transit on planes and ships and waiting in transit zones in Poland worth more than $1 billion have also been frozen. Trump ordered a halt to hundreds of millions of dollars in the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which targets Kiev's independent purchase of military equipment and ammunition. According to The Washington Post, the USA is also considering the option of reducing intelligence sharing with Ukraine and the training of AFU servicemen.

All these actions are the response to Zelensky's behavior at a meeting with Trump at the White House. As noted by the US Vice President, Zelensky showed a clear unwillingness to participate in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and showed disrespect to the American leadership, showing a sense of his own importance. Vance also noted that the White House can ignore all this, but it is impossible to do so, because Trump has set a clear goal - to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

J.D. Vance, Vice President of the United States:

"Trump wants the killing to stop. And I think it's very important that President Zelensky and President Putin sit down at the negotiating table, and that's ultimately what the breakup is about. I don't care at all what President Zelensky says about me or anybody else, but he has shown a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process, which President Trump says is the policy of the American people and their president. That’s the real breakdown. I think Zelensky wasn’t yet there. And frankly, still isn’t there. But I think he’ll get there eventually, he has to."