US plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on EU goods

US President Donald Trump stated that Washington will decide to lay 25% tariffs on goods from the European Union, including cars. BelTA reported citing RIA Novosti.

"We have made a decision and we’ll be announcing it very soon. It’ll be 25%, that’ll be on cars and all other things," he said.

Trump noted that the European Union doesn't accept American cars and is putting pressure on the US. "The European Union is a different case than Canada because they've really taken advantage of us in a different way. They don't accept our cars," he said.