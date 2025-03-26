US President Plans to Adopt New Approach to Homelessness

American leader Donald Trump is planning to implement a new approach to address the issue of homelessness. He intends to do this through the forced relocation of individuals living on the streets to large camps. Additionally, Trump wants to mandate treatment for mental health disorders and addictions for the homeless. This was reported by TASS and CBS News.

According to the television network, the Trump administration seeks to move away from the "Housing First" program, which prioritizes providing permanent housing for those without shelter. This initiative was implemented at the national level in 2004 under President George W. Bush and expanded during the administrations of Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Now, as noted by CBS News, Trump aims to eliminate taxpayer-subsidized housing initiatives and insists on a punitive approach that includes fines and potential imprisonment for the homeless. He believes that the primary measures to combat homelessness should focus on treating mental health disorders and addictions.