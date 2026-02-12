3.72 BYN
US pressuring Ukraine to make concessions regarding Donbass
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The US has increased pressure on Ukraine. This was reported by The New York Times, citing Ukrainian officials.
The article notes that the Donald Trump administration is pressuring Kiev to make concessions regarding Donbass. However, the "independent" country first wants security guarantees from the West.
The publication also revealed that during negotiations in Abu Dhabi in February, the US called on Ukraine to hold presidential elections by May 15. Washington threatened to withdraw from the negotiation process if Kiev was not prepared to compromise.