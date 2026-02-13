Cuba has announced a complete suspension of air travel. Due to the oil blockade imposed by the Americans on the Island of Freedom, there is virtually no aviation kerosene there. Russian and Belarusian travel companies have stopped sending vacationers to Cuba; only flights carrying tourists are operating there. Russia has stated its readiness to supply Cuba with petroleum products, but has not specified a timeframe or method (logistical challenges exist in resolving this issue).

The President of Mexico has appealed to Washington for permission to provide humanitarian oil supplies. The White House has allowed for the possibility of fuel transfers, but only in quantities sufficient to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.