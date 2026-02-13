3.72 BYN
US strangling Cuba: what's happening on island due to Trump's oil blockade
Cuba has announced a complete suspension of air travel. Due to the oil blockade imposed by the Americans on the Island of Freedom, there is virtually no aviation kerosene there. Russian and Belarusian travel companies have stopped sending vacationers to Cuba; only flights carrying tourists are operating there. Russia has stated its readiness to supply Cuba with petroleum products, but has not specified a timeframe or method (logistical challenges exist in resolving this issue).
The President of Mexico has appealed to Washington for permission to provide humanitarian oil supplies. The White House has allowed for the possibility of fuel transfers, but only in quantities sufficient to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.
The situation in Cuba remains extremely difficult. The situation will likely be worsened by the accident at the country's largest oil refinery, which was engulfed in flames just hours ago. The López Oil Refinery supplied the majority of the country's fuel needs. Furthermore, the refinery is located directly next to an oil terminal, making it an indispensable link in the country's fuel supply chain. Authorities are raising the possibility that this was an act of sabotage.