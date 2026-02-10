Watch onlineTV Programm
US strikes vessel in Pacific Ocean

According to the US Southern Command, the vessel was suspected of carrying drugs. Two people on board were killed in the strike, one survived.

Earlier, the US military attacked another vessel, killing two people. The command reported that the vessel was operated by terrorist organizations.

US attacks on vessels suspected of carrying drugs have been ongoing in the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea since September 2025.

