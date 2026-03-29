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US will allow Russian oil tanker to reach Cuba
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US will allow Russian oil tanker to reach Cubanews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e92f09d8-fb89-4d9b-a457-80d2f05b5f4b/conversions/a6e99ff0-9606-4758-92fe-b1853cf5a9bd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e92f09d8-fb89-4d9b-a457-80d2f05b5f4b/conversions/a6e99ff0-9606-4758-92fe-b1853cf5a9bd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e92f09d8-fb89-4d9b-a457-80d2f05b5f4b/conversions/a6e99ff0-9606-4758-92fe-b1853cf5a9bd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e92f09d8-fb89-4d9b-a457-80d2f05b5f4b/conversions/a6e99ff0-9606-4758-92fe-b1853cf5a9bd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The US will not intercept a Russian oil tanker destined for Cuba, despite Washington's energy blockade of the island. According to US media, the vessel is carrying nearly 730,000 barrels of oil. The vessel is expected to reach the island on March 31.
Trump does not object to the oil deliveries, as one tanker does not have a global impact but will help the population.
Analysts emphasize that the arrival of the Russian oil tanker will delay the depletion of Cuba's oil reserves by several weeks and will also relieve pressure on the island from Washington.