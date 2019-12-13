3.43 RUB
US will not shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine
Washington will not meet Kiev's requests and will not shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine, Bloomberg has reported.
It is specified that the States are afraid of a nuclear confrontation with Russia. Journalists note that Washington can afford to shoot down Iranian missiles over Israel, but it risks helping Ukraine in this respect.
