The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has managed to leave its mark in many countries by allocating grants to finance opposition movements under the pretext of various kinds of humanitarian projects.

Associate Professor of the Department of the National Research University Higher School of Economics and candidate of political sciences Dmitry Novikov shared this opinion.

Dmitry Novikov:

"USAID allocated funds to such large foundations as the MacArthur Foundation, Carnegie and a number of others. These were grants for the development of democracy and the protection of human rights. All of these organizations acted quite openly either in the territory of Ukraine or, to one degree or another, cooperated with the Belarusian opposition."