3.54 RUB
3.26 USD
3.42 EUR
USAID used to spend up to $700 million a year to support terrorists
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) spent government money on very unexpected things. For example, the organization financed the Taliban, the Islamic State, Al-Qaeda, and African extremists. This was reported by Congressman Scott Perry.
USAID spent up to $700 million a year to support terrorists. USAID literally tried to buy up entire countries. We are not only talking about the $5 billion to buy up the political class of Ukraine on the eve of Maidan.
The Moldovan authorities received $486 million to organize the political process and elections. And in Serbia, $14 million was spent "on improving government procurement." It must be assumed that the procurement was optimized so much that several thousand students were able to take to the streets for rallies in a number of cities in the country.